Faridkot Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Faridkot MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Faridkot is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 36.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Faridkot is 69.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sadhu Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,72,516 votes which was 17.50% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 45.73% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Paramjit Kaur Gulshan of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 62,042 votes which was 6.66% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 49.16% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.95% and in 2009, the constituency registered 72.29% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Faridkot was: Sadhu Singh (AAP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,68,206 men, 6,86,848 women and 21 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Faridkot Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Faridkot is: 30.673 74.7517
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फरीदकोट, पंजाब (Hindi); ফারিদকোট, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); फरीदकोट, पंजाब (Marathi); ફરીદકોટ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஃபரித்கோட், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఫరీద్ కోట్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಫರೀದ್ ಕೋಟ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഫരീദ്കോട്ട്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
Faridkot Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Mohammad Sadique
NCP
--
--
Dr.Daljit Singh Chauhan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Badal Singh
BHJP
--
--
Om Parkash
IDRF
--
--
Ajay Kumar
HSS
--
--
Sukhdev Singh
AASP
--
--
Dr.Swarn Singh
PPI(D)
--
--
Amandeep Kaur
SAD
--
--
Gulzar Singh Ranike
IND
--
--
Nanak Singh Chauhan
BLSD
--
--
Bhola Singh
PEP
--
--
Master Baldev Singh
BPHP
--
--
Parminder Singh
BMP
--
--
Chanan Singh Wattu
RTJSP(S)
--
--
Rajinder Kaur Safri
SAKP
--
--
Veerpal Kaur
IND
--
--
Darshan Singh
IND
--
--
Jagmeet Singh
IND
--
--
Jaswinder Singh
AAAP
--
--
Prof.Sadhu Siingh
