Faridpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Faridpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Prof. Shyam Bihari Lal (BJP), Vijay Pal Singh (SP), Ulfat (JSSP), Suneeta Singh (IND), Shalini Singh (BSP), Janak Prasad (AAP), Prempal Sagar (VSIP), Vishal Sagar (INC), Mahendra (IND), Priyanka Kumari (IND), Amish Sagar (LKD), Sushil Kumar Gautam (BJMP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.2%, which is -1.92% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Dr Shyam Bihari Lal of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.122 Faridpur (फरीदपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. Faridpur is part of Aonla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.49%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 358795 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,94,966 were male and 1,63,807 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Faridpur in 2019 was: 840 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,23,932 eligible electors, of which 1,68,679 were male,1,38,327 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,67,792 eligible electors, of which 1,50,307 were male, 1,17,483 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Faridpur in 2017 was 315. In 2012, there were 303 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Shyam Bihari Lal of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Siya Ram Sagar of SP by a margin of 24,721 which was 13% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 43.98% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Dr Siaram Sagar of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Shyam Bihari of BJP by a margin of 16,787 votes which was 9.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 35.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 122 Faridpur Assembly segment of the 24. Aonla Lok Sabha constituency. Santosh Kumar Gangwar of BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat defeating Bhagwat Saran Gangwar of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Aonla Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.12%, while it was 64.74% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Faridpur went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.122 Faridpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 343. In 2012, there were 303 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.122 Faridpur comprises of the following areas of Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh: 6 Faridpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Faridpur constituency, which are: Bithari Chainpur, Nawabganj, Bisalpur, Katra, Bachhrawan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Faridpur is approximately 657 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Faridpur is: 28°12’00.4"N 79°34’14.5"E.

