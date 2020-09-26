POLITICS

1-MIN READ

70 RLD Workers Booked For Holding Anti-Farm Bills Demonstration Without Permission

Farmers shout slogans as they march to burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, following the passing of agriculture bills in the Lok Sabha (lower house) of representatives, on September 20, 2020.

A case was registered against them on Friday for holding a protest outside the district magistrate's office against the Centre's farm bills without permission from the administration.

Seventy RLD workers and leaders, including its district president, were booked for holding a protest against new farm bills without permission from the administration, police said on Saturday.

RLD’s district president Ajit Rathi, party spokesman Abhishek Choudhry and former MLC Choudhry Mushtaq are among the 70 people who have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC, SHO DK Tyagi said.

A case was registered against them on Friday for holding a protest outside the district magistrate’s office against the Centre’s farm bills without permission from the administration, he said.

