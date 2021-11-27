Farm Laws Have Been Withdrawn in the Interest of the Country: Yogi Adityanath

Attacking the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over the Jinnah controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that those who are ‘rioters’, ‘followers of Jinnah’, how can they understand the ‘mithaas of ganna’. Before 2017, the condition of farmers in UP was miserable. Now the farmer is moving ahead on the path of prosperity under the able guidance of the Prime Minister, he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Gonda to lay the foundation stone of Asia’s biggest ethanol plant to be built in an area of 65.61 acres at Maijapur Sugar Mill. Yogi said this plant, to be built for Rs 450 crore, will be ready by May 2022. The plant will benefit some 60,000 farmers and 250 people will get direct employment.

Along with this, Yogi also mentioned the farmers’ movement. He said that all three agricultural laws have been withdrawn in the interest of the country. “After 2017 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government has worked to change the fate and picture of the State,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the previous governments, the Chief Minister said that earlier, when the prices of petroleum products increased in the international market, some part of it was taken away by the people involved in anti-India activities as profits. “Our own money was misused against us. Now the situation has changed,” he added.

He said before the BJP-led UP government, farmers were committing suicide in the State in large numbers. “With hard work, the farmer was producing food, but there was no arrangement for his purchase. People were dying of hunger. The farmer was compelled to commit suicide due to him not getting the right price for his produce. There used to be hooliganism in the State," he said.

The CM maintained that before the year 2017, the middlemen used to buy the produce of the farmers. The profit margin was less and the farmer felt cheated. “Today every farmer is being given the benefit of a minimum support scheme," he added.

In a scathing attack on SP and BSP, the CM stated, “Earlier, ‘bua and babua’ did not get the development work done. Electricity, toilets and houses could have been provided to the poor earlier also, but this was not done. All the ration used to go to Saifai but now when the government changed, everyone started getting facilities.”

He further said earlier work was done in the name of nepotism while today the government is working for the welfare of every poor.

The Chief Minister said that when there was an SP government, several starvation deaths were reported from Kushinagar, Sonebhadra and Chitrakoot.

“When I went to Kushinagar to enquire the matter as Gorakhpur MP, I found that the ration card of the family, belonging to the musahar community, was with some SP leader," he stated.

