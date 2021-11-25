Farm Laws, MSP, Price Rise: Congress’ Parliament Strategy to Corner Govt in Winter Session

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence was abuzz with leaders on Thursday who had come for a meeting of the party’s parliament strategy group to discuss the issues that the party will raise in the winter session beginning on November 29.

Among those present at the meeting were AK Antony, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Ravneet Bittu, and many other Congress leaders.

“Under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, we discussed the coming parliament session. We have to raise a lot of issues in parliament. On 29th, we will raise the MSP and farmers’ issue," senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in a media briefing.

Among other things, the senior leader also said that the party will raise inflation, petrol and diesel prices, and Chinese incursions and will talk to another party for a coordinated approach. They also demanded opposition unity.

₹ 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of those who died of Apart from the inflation, demand to pay4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of those who died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) was also in the discussion pipeline. Congress also raised the issue of ‘Covid management’.

The assertion came on a day when the Trinamool took in former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and 11 other Congress MLAs in a huge coup for West Bengal’s ruling party in the northeast.

The Meghalaya MLAs submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh around 10 pm on Wednesday, informing him of their change of status, sources said.

The development came a day after Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar as well as Pawan Varma, formerly of Janata Dal (United), joined the Trinamool Congress in Delhi in the presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee currently visiting the national capital.

The upcoming session comes following the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three farm laws by the Centre, and the Union cabinet’s subsequent nod to approve the bill.

