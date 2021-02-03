All Parties Agree to Discuss Farmers' Protests, Rajya Sabha to Allocate 15 Hours

National Democratic Alliance parties and the Opposition have finally reached an agreement on the discussion of farm laws in the Parliament.

The dialogue will happen in the Rajya Sabha, where the Question Hour has been suspended for two days. It will be raised during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. The allocation of time for the discussion on the motion of thanks has been increased from 10 hours to 15 hours.

Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said both sides have reached a consensus on the issue. Leader of the Opposition and Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad also agreed on extending the time allocation by 5 hours to discuss farmers’ issues.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Tuesday had staged a walkout four times from the Upper House after their demand for suspension of business of the day to take up the farmers’ agitation was rejected by Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu.

The Lower House, too, witnessed unruly scenes as the day’s business had to be suspended multiple times before adjourning for the day.

AAP members, however, raised slogans in the House just ahead of the discussion on the motion of thanks was to begin.

Using Rule 255, that asks a member to withdraw from the House for the remainder of the day, Naidu asked the AAP MPs to withdraw from the House. The House was also adjourned for six minutes.

Confrontations are also likely over the Narendra Modi government’s Union Budget for 2021-’22. While the government claimed the Budget was unprecedented and honest, the Opposition said it had failed to address core economic problems at a time when India is suffering from its worst recession in years while battling the coronavirus pandemic.