Farm Protests Divide 'United Oppn' as Cong's Ravneet Bittu, SAD's Harsimrat Badal Spar on Camera

In what could be a blow for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s show of opposition unity, Punjab MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu from the Congress and Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur engaged in a slanging match outside Parliament over the farm laws that have seen protests across the country.

Hitting out at Badal who had resigned as Union Minister last year to protest the farm laws, Bittu told reporters: “The bill was passed by the Union Cabinet when she was still the minister. You [Badal] resigned later. They (Akali Dal) continue to indulge in drama."

This prompted a backlash from the SAD leader, who said: “Please ask them… Where was Rahul Gandhi when all that was happening. This party (the Congress) helped in the passage of bills by staging a walkout. They have to stop lying." The shouting match between the two leaders was caught on camera.

#WATCH | Delhi: A verbal spat broke out between Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu over Central Government's three Farm Laws. pic.twitter.com/y9oAykOzy1— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

The Akali Dal has been protesting outside parliament over the controversial laws amid the monsoon session.

The fight for Annadata's rights is underway at the door of the Temple of Democracy.#ParliamentMonsoonSession #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/vGTa558RZx— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) August 3, 2021

When the Congress MP was asked by a reporter if the opposition doesn’t stand united against the government, he said: “What unity. They (Akali Dal) have got the bills passed. It’s been five days… please ask them where is their party chief - Sukbhir Singh Badal?"

The argument comes just a day after Tuesday’s breakfast meeting showed Rahul Gandhi sitting together with opposition leaders of more than 10 parties, discussing parliament strategy amid disruptions over several issues, including farm laws, Pegasus snooping row, fuel price hike and the handling of the pandemic. This was the second opposition meet in a week that Rahul Gandhi led.

Farmers have been protesting near Delhi’s borders since November last year, demanding that three contentious laws, cleared in September last year, be scrapped. A large number of these farmers are from Punjab. The ruling Congress and the Akali Dal will face off in the state elections due next year.

