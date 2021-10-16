Farmer Leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni to Float Political Party Ahead of Punjab Polls

In what could throw open interesting political equations ahead of the forthcoming Punjab assembly polls, prominent farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni has decided to float a political party that will take a plunge into the electoral battle.

Chaduni, however, has clarified that he will not be contesting in the polls himself.

Even earlier Chaduni has been made statements indicating his interest in the State polls, but had denied that he was floating a party terming his initiative as pure social work platform of Mission Punjab. Now in a u-turn, he has decided to float a party.

Speaking during his visit to Bathinda, Chaduni said, “This political front would be represented by honest people who will work to resolve issues of people and also work for the development of the State, we have already been holding meetings with all stakeholders to that effect." Chaduni, however, did not specify a timeframe on the formal announcement of this political front.

Earlier, too Chaduni has made these claims of contesting elections and expressing political ambitions ever since the farmers’ movement gained momentum in Punjab and Haryana last year.

But whenever he would announce his political ambitions SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal who has been spearheading the movement has been refuting stating that the farmer movement was meant only as a fight against what they have termed as anti-farm laws by the State government and not to nurture any political ambition of any individual. Rajewal has been saying that any political motive attached to this movement will not only defame it but act as a deterrent.

Chaduni, who is seen as more of a popular face in neighbouring Haryana has said that it was not only necessary to contest the elections but forge a political front that would be proactive in their decisions and keep the agrarian community in mind.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.