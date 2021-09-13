Farmer Unions 'Hold Campaign' Diktat Miffs Punjab Political Parties

The diktat by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to put on hold election campaigns till formal announcement of dates for Punjab Assembly polls is made, has not gone down well with political parties with differences even said to be emerging amongst farm unions over the issue. The SKM had held an all party meeting (minus the BJP) recently in which it had directed political parties to avoid campaigns as it would divert attention from the farm stir.

Opposition parties like the Shiromani AKali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have expressed fears that it could eventually hamper their poll prospects and put parties who don’t adhere to the diktat, at an advantage.

Political parties are now citing the example of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s virtually kicking off his campaign with flurry of inaugurations in Doaba region today. The Chief Minister had claimed these to be government events and not campaigns. “He is using the government events as a cover to talk about his government achievements, which is nothing but a subtle campaign," said a senior SAD leader.

Interestingly, the diktat seems to have stumped even the Punjab Congress headed by Navjot Singh Sidhu, which is yet to take a final call on party’s plan to hold political conference at Chhapar Mela in the Dakha Assembly segment on September 20. Leaders in SIdhu camp said that the diktat seems to be working to the advantage of Capt Amarinder.

During the meeting of the three-member delegation of the PPCC with SKM representatives, PPCC working President Kuljit Nagra and General Secretary (organisation) Pargat Singh are learnt to have pointed out that the diktat would hamper the democratic process and only benefit those opposed to farmers.

“It may be a government function but eventually MLAs and local leaders would attend. This would surely give it a political colour and hence advantage to CM,’’ alleged an MLA who is part of the Sidhu camp.

Sources reveal that some constituents had raised their objection to such a diktat which they agree can put a political party at a disadvantage. “There should be a rethink. The farmer leaders at some point have to take a political stand if the stir has to be forceful," remarked a leader.

