'Farmers Are Ones Who Feed Food, Moral Duty of Govt to Resolve Problems Through Dialogue': Sule

It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve a problem through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Tuesday even as farmers' bodies are observing 'Bharat Bandh'.

"Farmers are one who feed food. It is the moral responsibility of the government to resolve (a problem) through dialogue if there is anger in any section of the society," the Baramati MP tweeted in Marathi.

Maharashtra health minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope also took to Twitter to express support to agitating farmers. "My farmer, my support #isupportfarmers," Tope said on the micro-blogging site.

Farmers' bodies have given a call for the nationwide shutdown demanding repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

