'Farmers being Destroyed, Youth Unemployed': With 'Onion Garland', Tejashwi Renews Attack on Centre

Hitting out at the centre on the rising prices of vegetables, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday held up a garland of onions saying that the farmers are being destroyed in the country.

The attack over rising price came two days before the state goes for polls to 71 seats in the first phase of assembly elections.

“The common man is suffering because of back-breaking inflation, corruption and unemployment. Work and business have come to a standstill. Farmers, labourers, youth and traders are struggling to meet their food needs. The BJP has killed small businessmen. They roam round wearing onion garlands when there's price rise. Now, we're giving them this,” RJD leader said in a tweet.

Tejashwi Yadav was seen holding the garland of onion along with other party leaders.

Tejashwi has been aggressively campaigning against the NDA throughout the state attacking the government on unemployment and price rise.

"Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60 per kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80 per kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed. Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs and medical help. Starvation is on the rise," Tejashwi told reporters, according to NDTV.

Onion prices have risen sharply in several parts of the country in the past few weeks, with prices touching Rs 90-100 per kg, due to the damage to the standing kharif crop in producing areas due to heavy rainfall as well as hoarding.

The RJD has also protested against the farm laws passed by the parliament in the state in the past weeks.

In order to check the price rise, the centre on Friday imposed stock limits on both retailers and wholesales till December 31 in order to boost domestic supply and provide relief to consumers.