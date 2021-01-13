Farmers Don't Know What They Want, Someone Else Behind Protest: BJP MP Hema Malini

Bollywood actor and Mathura MP Hema Malini has said that thousands of protesting farmers are instigated against farm laws and the farmers didn’t know what is wrong with the new laws.

The MP from Mathura also welcomes the SC decision to hold the farm laws in abeyance as she felt this will help calm down tempers, ANI reported.

"It is good that the Supreme Court has stayed the laws. This will hopefully calm the situation. Farmers are not willing to come to a consensus even after so many talks. They do not even know what they want and what is the problem with the farm laws. This means that they are doing this because someone asked them to do it," Hema Malini said according to ANI.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the three controversial farm laws which are at the centre of the farmers’ agitation and said a four-member committee would be formed to take over negotiations to end the crisis. The committee has been directed to submit its recommendations within two months from first sitting.

Pramod Joshi, Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat and Bhupinder Singh Mann were among those named to the panel.

Hema Malini expressed her disapproval over the fact that some angry protesters are vandalising mobile phone towers in Punjab.

"Punjab has suffered a lot of losses. It was not nice to see them (farmers) vandalise towers. The government has called them for talks repeatedly but they don't even have an agenda," she added.