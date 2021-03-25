'Farmers Double Hit in BJP Rule': Akhilesh Attacks Yogi Adityanath Govt Over DAP Fertiliser Price Hike

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over increase in the price of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) by Rs 300 in the state.

“Farmers have been double hit in BJP rule! Farmers are already upset due to not getting the proper price for the crop, but now their troubles have increased further, because the price of DAP has increased by up to Rs 300," Akhilesh said in a tweet.

Further attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, the SP chief said that the state government should stop its atrocities on the farmers and reverse the increased prices.

Farmers in UP are already upset over expensive fuel and electricity rates in the state and in such a situation, the increase in DAP’s price will only increase their problems.

As per information, private companies have increased the price of a 50 kg DAP bag by Rs 300 to Rs 1,500. Earlier, the 50 kg bag was priced at Rs 1,200 but the private sector PPL and GSFC changed its printed rate to Rs 1,500.

However, IFFCO has not yet increased the price of DAP. IFFCO officials said that the company will take a decision regarding this after March 31. “A decision will be taken to increase the price of DAP on the arrival of new stock," said IFFCO’s State Manager Abhimanyu Rai.

According to the records of the state Agriculture Department, 3.62 lakh metric tonnes of DAP is available in the market in UP of which, barely 20 thousand metric tons of DAP have the new print rate.

The department officials said that prices have been increased due to the rise in the price of phosphoric acid and rock phosphate used in DAP in the international market. Both these products are sourced from outside due to their lack in the country.

Last year, the price of DAP was increased by Rs 50 from previous Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,200.