'Farmers Eating Biryani to Spread Bird Flu': BJP MLA Compares Protesters to 'Terrorists, Thieves'

A BJP MLA from Rajasthan lashed out at the protesting farmers and said the agitation could lead to a nationwide bird flu problem since the protesters are eating chicken biryani to spread the pandemic.

In a video that is viral on social media, Ramganj Mandi MLA Madan Dilawar is heard saying that those conspiring to create such a crisis could be ‘terrorists, robbers, and thieves’, a report in NDTV said.

"They are merely relishing biryani. They are eating dry fruits. They are enjoying in all ways. They are changing their appearances frequently. There could be many terrorists among them. Thieves and looters, too. They could be the enemies of farmers," Dilawar says in the video.

भाजपा, राजस्थान के विधायक मदन दिलावर जी का किसानों के लिए आतंकवादी, लुटेरे जैसे शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करना शर्मनाक है।जिस अन्नदाता ने आपके पेट में अन्न पहुँचाया उनके आंदोलन को आप पिकनिक बता रहे हैं, बर्ड फ्लू के लिए ज़िम्मेदार बता रहे हैं ? आपका यह बयान भाजपा की सोच दर्शाता है। pic.twitter.com/1oKKeZeaNu — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) January 9, 2021

Madan Dilawar could also be heard saying that the protesting farmers aren’t giving a thought to the country or the people. He says that it’s like a picnic.

"I suspect that if the government does not remove them in the next few days, either by pleading or by use of force, then the country will face the problem of bird flu," he adds.

Meanwhile, the opposition attacked the BJP MLA for his comments. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said that the comments ‘showcase BJP’s thinking’. “Are you calling this movement of the food-providers, of those who feed you, a picnic, and responsible for bird flu?" Dostara questioned in a tweet calling Dilawar’s comments as ‘shameful’.

The talks between the Centre and farmers' unions opposed to the new agriculture laws failed to make headway in the recent meet on Friday.

Meanwhile, an additional affidavit has been filed to find a direction to shift the protesters as the road blockade was causing hardship for the common people. The affidavit filed by Delhi resident Rishabh Sharma contended that the continuous blockade of public roads by the farmers at various places is only causing undue hardship to the common citizens, which is again violating their constitutional rights of free movements.