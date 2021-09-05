Farmers Gather for Kisan Mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, BJP MP Varun Gandhi Says 'Need to Understand Their Pain'

Backing farmers, BJP MP Varun Gandhi said there was a need to “understand the pain of farmers” in the backdrop of the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Farmers and their supporters turned up in large numbers to take part in the protest rally against the farm laws. The district administration deployed heavy security for crowd control and to maintain law and order.

Farmers from different states, including Punjab and Haryana, reached Muzaffarnagar early on Sunday. Local residents welcomed farmers at many points, while Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) joined them to make arrangements for their meals. Organisers have claimed that this mahapanchayat will be the biggest meeting of farmers at one place where they will “strategise to revive the West Bengal model to ensure the BJP’s defeat in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections".

Gandhi, the MP from Pilibhit, tweeted, “Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground.” (sic)

Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground. pic.twitter.com/ZIgg1CGZLn— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 5, 2021

Farmer leader and BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said he will go to Muzaffarnagar, but will not go home as he has pledged that he will not go there till the farm laws are repealed.

The administration made several parking points to ensure smooth flow of traffic, and heavy police force was deployed in and around Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

Security measures were also beefed up in the district. The administration has deployed eight companies of PAC with more than 1,000 personnel, while another 1,000 cops from Meerut and neighboring districts were roped in. Apart from Muzaffarnagar, around 1,000 police personnel from Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli and Baghpat districts have been deployed on highways and link roads leading to the venue.

Surveillance measures like special drones, equipped with digital cameras, have been deployed to send live pictures from the event. And CCTV cameras have been installed at all intersections of Muzaffarnagar.

