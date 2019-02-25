Farmers Were Promised Rs 15 Lakh, Given Rs 2,000, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing farmers a meagre incentive of Rs 6,000 annually under the PM KISAN scheme, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said the voters of this country were smart to understand that the move has come just two months before the Lok Sabha elections.Speaking at a session titled ‘Matters of States’ at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019, Nath said, "Farmers are being given Rs 6,000 annually per year and that too, in three installments, though they were promised Rs 15 lakh.”"Do you think the farmer of this country is stupid that he will fall for this meagre amount?" Nath asked.Talking about the announcement of farm loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh, Nath said 25 lakh farmers will be relieved of their debts in the next 10 days.On Sunday, the Prime Minister rolled out the first installment of the cash scheme at an event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.