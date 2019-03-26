English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farmers Group Lends Support to Sumalatha But Now There Are 4 Candidates With Same Name in Mandya
In a strange twist to the Mandya battle, there have surfaced three more candidates with the name Sumalatha and all have filed their nominations as independent candidates from the district.
File photo of Sumalatha Ambareesh.
Bengaluru: The poll campaign of Janata Dal (Secular) in Mandya, from where Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil is contesting, hit a setback on Tuesday when the most popular farmers' union in the state decided to support Sumalatha Ambareesh, the independent candidate contesting against Nikhil.
The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS), the most networked farmers' unions in the state which is also the most active in Mandya, has announced its support for Sumalatha, the widow of actor and former minister Ambarish.
The Sangha, which has fought Assembly elections in the district earlier, boasts of a vote-base of over 1.5 lakh people in the Mandya district alone.
The KRRS backing Sumalatha is bound to singe the JDS-Congress coalition candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, as the Kumaraswamy government has all along fought on the basis of its farmer-friendly policies and schemes all through. A few pro-Kannada organisations have also given their support to her.
Now, in a strange twist to the Mandya battle, there have surfaced three more candidates with the name Sumalatha and all have filed their nominations as independent candidates from the district.
Tuesday was the last day to file nominations for the second phase of polling which includes the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.
The other Sumalatha who have filed nominations from Mandya are P Sumalatha Siddegowda from Kanakapura, Sumalatha from Krishnarajpet and Sumalatha Manjegowda from Srirangapatna Taluk.
The development is being seen as a strategy by other parties to confuse the voters.
This is bound to singe the JDS-Congress' coalition candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, as the Kumaraswamy government has all along fought on the basis of its farmer-friendly policies and schemes all through.
A few pro-Kannada organisations have also given their support to her.
