Farmers' Protest a Conspiracy of Opposition Parties, Claims UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Lucknow: Swami Prasad Maurya, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of Labour, employment and coordination, has alleged that the ongoing farmers protests in the country were a conspiracy by the opposition parties. Maurya said the political parties were misguiding the farmers on the issue of farmers’ bill just to defame the BJP government.

Speaking to media at the Circuit House of Irrigation Department in Etawah on Sunday, he said, “Political parties are engaged in misleading the farmers, whereas the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, has always been thinking of the good of the farmers. That is why the Narendra Modi-led BJP government continued to work in favour of the farmers. Despite all the protests, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to talk to the agitating farmers about their various demands.”

Taking a dig at former CM of the state and SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Maurya said, “In the Samajwadi Party government, not only were the lands of the poor being grabbed but their daughters were also being harassed, and there was no action from the government. Atrocities and hooliganism with women was at its peak during the SP government. In the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, strict and legal action has also been taken against such people.”

“During the SP government’s rule, only 1.25 lakh people were provided jobs all over the state, whereas till now about 1.25 lakh people have been employed in the Yogi government,” he said.

The UP minister said the results of the recent by-elections in Uttar Pradesh have proved that people have stood in favour of the BJP, due to which only one seat has gone to the account of Samajwadi Party. Maurya said that contrary to the claims that Samajwadi Party will form government in 2022, it is BJP that will return to power in the state.