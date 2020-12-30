Farmers' Protest Hurts BJP in Haryana Local Body Polls as Party Trails in Ambala and Sonepat

Counting of votes is underway in Haryana Municipal Election where the BJP has got a severe blow to BJP where the ruling party is trailing in five out of seven seats in the municipal corporation elections.

While Jan Chetna Party is leading in Ambala, Congress is leading in Sonepat. The BJP candidate for the Mayor is leading in Panchkula.

There is a direct fight between the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress in the polls. The local elections come at a time when the farmers are protesting against the farm laws.

While in Rewari, BJP’s candidate is leading for the Pradhan’s seat. The BJP has lost the Pradhan’s seat in Sanpla, Uklana and Dharuhera. The independent have won from 3 municipal corporation seats.

The polls were held to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar), Indian Express reported.

More than one lakh people out of a total 1.8 lakh voters exercised their right to choose the councillors and mayor in the first direct elections. The voting percentage recorded remained low as compared to the last MC elections held in 2013 where the voter turnout had stood at 64.01 per cent.