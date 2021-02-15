Farmers’ Protest: Priyanka Gandhi to Address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bijnor Today

Lucknow: In an attempt to strengthen the roots of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 state assembly polls, party leader Priyanka Gandhi will visit Bijnor on Monday to address a Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Ramlila Ground in Chandpur.

The Congress general secretary and UP in-charge is expected to reach Bijnor from Delhi at around 1 pm.

On Wednesday, she attended a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur where she criticised the BJP government at the Centre. “The three agricultural laws enacted by the central government are monster-like and want to kill farmers,” she alleged, adding that the laws will be abolished if her party comes to power at the Centre.

“If voted to power, the Congress will scrap these laws. Farmers will get the MSP (Minimum Support Price). Laws will be made to help you, not oppress you,” she said.

“When the Congress government is formed, laws will not be made to grind you but to help you. We will not do politics with your life. In 1955, Jawaharlal Nehru enacted a law against hoarding, but this law has been abolished by the BJP government. This new law will help the 'billionaires' and they will decide the price of farmers' produce,” She said during her address to the farmers at Kisan Mahapanchayat.

The rally was the first in a series of farmers' meetings planned by the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh, a year before the assembly elections in the state where the opposition party is struggling to revive itself.