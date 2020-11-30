Farmers' Protests: Ally RLP Says Will Rethink Support to NDA, Demands Repeal of 'Black Laws'
Farmers continue their protest against the farm laws at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). (ANI)
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader Hanuman Beniwal said he has written a letter to Amit Shah to say that if the laws are not revoked, his party will think about continuing its support to the NDA.
- Last Updated: November 30, 2020, 18:18 IST
The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Monday said it would reconsider its support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) if the farm laws, currently the cente of massive protests in Delhi, are not revoked.
"I have opposed the Centre's farm laws and today I have written a letter to Amit Shah that if the black laws are not revoked, then we'll think about continuing our support to NDA," said RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal.
The Nagaur MP had earlier said the Centre should listen to the farmers' issues and withdraw the recently passed farm laws. The RLP is an ally of the ruling NDA government at the Centre. It had contested the last election in Rajasthan in alliance with the BJP.
"The central government needs to take back the agricultural bills after hearing the issues of farmers coming to Delhi to protest against the agricultural bills," Beniwal had said in a tweet. "The governments of nearby states including Haryana should not adopt any oppressive policy against farmers. If the police and governments adopted oppressive policy against farmers, the RLP will hold demonstrations across the country, including in Rajasthan, in favour of farmers."
Beniwal said the Centre also needs to implement all the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission for the benefit of farmers.