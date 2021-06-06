Farmers Suffered Most Under BJP in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state for worsening the condition of farmers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the SP Chief alleged that the condition of farmers has worsened the most in the state under BJP government, with them being financially hit as well. The SP Chief also blamed the three farming laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre for “breaking down the agricultural economy".

Attacking the BJP government over farm laws, Akhilesh Yadav said, “There is a big movement of farmers in protest against the new farm laws. Even today the anger of the farmer has not subsided. The unity of the farmers will shatter the arrogance of the BJP. The farmers did not get remunerative prices for their crops from the BJP government.”

“The BJP government was speaking about doubling the income of the farmers just to grab their votes. To mislead the farmers, the BJP government spoke about the MSP a lot, but in reality, the purchase of farmers’ crops was not done on MSP. The MSP of wheat of Rs 1975 per quintal continued to be available only in advertisements, in reality, the farmer had to sell wheat to middlemen at throwaway prices,” claimed Akhilesh Yadav.

Speaking on the woes of sugarcane farmers in the state, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Sugarcane farmers are badly hit in the state. Even in the crushing season, their produce was not procured. Even today, sugar mills owe farmers more than 20 thousand crore rupees. There is also a provision of interest on the arrears, but when the principal is not being received then who will pay the interest?”

“A game is being played with the farmer by reducing the weight of the sacks of manure and increasing its price. Farmers are not badly affected by the increase in the price of diesel, food items and increasing cost of transportation. The truth is that the BJP government’s claims have been limited to advertisements only. The farmers are fed up with these tricks of the BJP, and now they have resolved to give a befitting reply to the BJP. Justice will be done to the farmers in 2022 when the Samajwadi Party government is formed,” said Samajwadi Party Chief.

