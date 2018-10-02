English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Farmers Were Committing Suicide Before We Came to Power in UP: Yogi Adityanath
Responding to reports of police action against farmers, Adityanath said everyone has the right to go to Delhi but no one has the right to take law in their hands. He urged the ryots to be patient till talks with the high-level delegation were over.
File photo of Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Refuting allegations that farmers were enduring hardships under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday lashed out at political opponents saying "those who had earlier exploited the ryots were now shedding crocodile tears for them."
"Farmers were committing suicide before we came to power in Uttar Pradesh. They were lathi-charged when procuring seeds and fertilisers. Those who exploited farmers are today shedding crocodile tears," the chief minister told news persons here.
Speaking on the Bharatiya Kisan Union-led (BKU) farmers' agitation, the CM said he had sent two state ministers to Delhi three days ago to handle the situation.
"Some of their (farmers) issues have already been taken care of by our government, like loses caused by stray cattle and old vehicles," he said, elaborating on the initiatives taken up by his government. He reiterated that his government would not desist from taking any step for the welfare of ryots.
"Never has so much relief been provided to sugar cane growers as has been done under this government. So much procurement has never been done in the past. Potato growers have never got such (good) support prices," he said.
Responding to reports of police action against farmers, Adityanath said everyone has the right to go to Delhi but no one has the right to take law in their hands. He urged the ryots to be patient till talks with the high-level delegation were over.
Claiming that the Modi government had done more for the farmers than previous governments, Adityanath gave details on the works taken up by his government to aid farmers.
Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Ajit Singh, among other national leaders, spoke in favour of farmers on Tuesday, to which Yogi said these politicians cannot differentiate between potato and sugarcane as they are not farmers nor do they have farming backgrounds.
"Farmers were committing suicide before we came to power in Uttar Pradesh. They were lathi-charged when procuring seeds and fertilisers. Those who exploited farmers are today shedding crocodile tears," the chief minister told news persons here.
Speaking on the Bharatiya Kisan Union-led (BKU) farmers' agitation, the CM said he had sent two state ministers to Delhi three days ago to handle the situation.
"Some of their (farmers) issues have already been taken care of by our government, like loses caused by stray cattle and old vehicles," he said, elaborating on the initiatives taken up by his government. He reiterated that his government would not desist from taking any step for the welfare of ryots.
"Never has so much relief been provided to sugar cane growers as has been done under this government. So much procurement has never been done in the past. Potato growers have never got such (good) support prices," he said.
Responding to reports of police action against farmers, Adityanath said everyone has the right to go to Delhi but no one has the right to take law in their hands. He urged the ryots to be patient till talks with the high-level delegation were over.
Claiming that the Modi government had done more for the farmers than previous governments, Adityanath gave details on the works taken up by his government to aid farmers.
Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Ajit Singh, among other national leaders, spoke in favour of farmers on Tuesday, to which Yogi said these politicians cannot differentiate between potato and sugarcane as they are not farmers nor do they have farming backgrounds.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...