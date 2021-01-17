Farmers Will Not be Cowed Down by NIA Notices, Says Congress

The Congress alleged on Sunday that probe agencies such as the NIA have become puppets in the hands of the government and are now being used against farmers, who will not be cowed down by their notices. Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala questioned the government's intention behind sending notices to farmers from agencies meant to probe terrorists, after it attempted to dub them as separatists, Naxals, terrorists and agents of China and Pakistan.

"Now the government sends notices to farmers of the country from such agencies probing terrorists. What is the intention of the (Narendra) Modi government, after it dubbed farmers as terrorists, Naxals and agents of China and Pakistan? What are you trying to probe Modiji?" he asked at a press conference. "Regrettably, Prime Minister Modi and BJP leaders are out to prove that all farmers, the 62 crore farmers of this country are terrorists, militants, Naxalites, agents of China and Pakistan, but these fake notices of a puppet agency like the NIA to farmers will neither deter them nor cow them down.

"Modiji should understand that the farmers will not be scared by attempts at Income Tax raids on small shopkeepers in the grain markets or NIA or CBI notices to farmers and journalists. We will carry on until the three black laws are repealed," the Congress leader said. He said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and its successive chiefs have been "puppets in the hands of the government" and there is evidence to support such a view. "These puppet agencies — the NIA, the CBI, the ED, the Income Tax (department) — are frontal organisations of the BJP and not the statutory bodies that they are supposed to be," alleged.

Replying to a question on controversial WhatsApp chats involving national security coming out in the public, Surjewala said the conversations are damning and the Congress will come up with a comprehensive reaction to the issue within the next 48 hours. "We are examining everything. Before giving you a detailed comment, I will like to defer the issue…. We will give you a complete summary on it and our view, including why it requires a thorough investigation, who should be investigated, who should be held accountable, who is responsible…," he said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also tweeted: "Did a journalist (and his friend) know about the retaliatory strike on Balakot camp three days before the actual strike?" "If yes, what is the guarantee that their 'source' did not share the information with others as well, including spies or informers working for Pakistan? How did a 'For Your Eyes Only' decision find its way to the government-supporting journalist?" he asked.