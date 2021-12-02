Farmers Will Not Have To Stand In Queue For Fertilisers in Samajwadi Government, Promises Akhilesh Yadav in Lalitpur

On the second day of his Bundelkhand visit and Samajwadi Vijay Rath Yatra, the SP chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav raked up the issues related to the farmers and claimed that farmers will not have to face any shortage of DAP (fertiliser) if Samajwadi Party forms government in the State. The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and RS Kushwaha also shared the stage with the SP chief on the occasion.

Addressing a public gathering in Lalitpur on Thursday, Akhilesh said, “Now none of their (BJP) tactics is going to work, change will happen in Uttar Pradesh. There has been a lot of damage here due to drought. The Samajwadi people will try to reduce the problems faced by the people of Bundelkhand. The SP people had distributed food packets here and also houses were given to people under Lohia Awas scheme during the SP regime.”

“You have seen a tenure of four and a half years, the people have never been in so much pain before. During the Corona period, the situation was more painful than the pain of the partition. Our labourer brothers were kept in cow shelters. Had our government been there, a labourer would not have been allowed to walk, instead, he would have been sent in a vehicle in any case. During the Corona period, the Samajwadi people helped a pregnant woman but the government did nothing,” added Akhilesh.

Taking a dig at BJP on the issue of ‘pariwarvaad’, Akhilesh said, “People sitting in power keep saying Pariwarvaad – Pariwarvaad (nepotism). Those who do not have a Pariwar (family), what do they know about Pariwar. A yogi is someone who understands the pain of others as his own. Do they take the pain of others as their own?”

Raking the issue of farmers, the SP chief said, “Today farmers have to stand in queue for DAP. This time the people of Lalitpur should vote against them (BJP) by standing in a queue that they should go away. The biggest problems are being faced by our farmers. Will arrange to take two crops from the farmers of Bundelkhand. When the SP government comes, we will not allow you to stand in line to get fertiliser. Tell me if your income has doubled? Bulls of those having bulldozes are destroying crops. Will you remove the ‘bulldozer’ and the ‘bull’ or not?”

Also present on the occasion, SP ally Om Prakash Rajbhar said that if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the CM of the State, then 300 units of electricity will be free. “We have to make Akhilesh Yadav the Chief Minister by all means. 300 units of electricity will be free if Akhilesh Yadav’s government is formed. After losing the by-election, BJP is scared and has reduced the rate of petrol. Throw out the BJP from Uttar Pradesh and inflation will automatically come down,” said Rajbhar.

