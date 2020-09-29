'Farmers Will Uproot BJP Govt for Deceiving in the Name of MSP': Akhilesh Yadav on Farm Bills

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the issue of minimum support prices given to farmers for their produce. The SP chief also said that the newly introduced farm bills will only help corporate houses enslave the poor farmers.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday evening, Yadav said, “The law that is set to enslave farmers to corporate houses will become the main reason for people’s anger against BJP in 2022. Now, the farmers will uproot the BJP government as they will show ‘maximum opposition’ against the BJP in return for the deception of minimum support prices (MSP).”

“Both BJP's policy and intentions are opposed to the interest of our farmers. The BJP had promised to double the income of farmers by 2022, to pay two times more than the cost of the crop and to waive debt. Not a single promise was fulfilled. When there was hoarding of essential vegetables like potatoes, onions, the power of action was in the hands of governments. The BJP government ended this system. Now hoarders can hoard and black market as much as possible, they have got freedom to loot the public. The lies of BJP are getting exposed everyday,” added Akhilesh Yadav.

Further attacking the BJP government on farmer’s issue, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said,“Millions of laborers working in the mandis have become unemployed. The farmer is wandering around. Multinational companies and some industrialists are waiting to buy the produce of the farmer at throwaway price. Governments from Delhi to Lucknow are waiting for this. The BJP government is not worried about the dues of sugarcane farmers. Land is being forcibly taken away from farmers in the BJP rule and farmers are also not being compensated appropriately. The BJP government should increase the circle rate on land acquisition to farmers by six times. According to the situation and needs of the family, someone in the farming family should also be given a job. The government should nurture the interests of the weak and not become exploitative in power.”

The former CM of the state also stated that the BJP government wants to focus all the attention on the purchase of crops in the name of MSP and mandi, while its real objective is to capture agricultural land. “The public is not going to come under false pretenses. It will take full account of the anti-people works of the BJP government,” said Akhilesh.