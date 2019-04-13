SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Farooq Abdullah Compares PM Modi to Hitler

The NC president warned Delhi that everyone in Jammu and Kashmir were ready to fight against abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2019, 7:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Farooq Abdullah Compares PM Modi to Hitler
File photo of Farooq Abdullah.
Loading...
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler and alleged that the BJP's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is in the same lines as the German dictator's aspirations were.

Addressing a rally in the old city area of Khanyar, Abdullah said: "Like Modi says—Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas—, Hitler too, used to say the same things back then in Germany.

"We all know 40 Central Reserve Police Force trropers were killed in Pulwama, but all Modi talks about is — Balakote, Balakote Balakote. Did he ask for a probe on Pulwama."

The NC president warned Delhi that everyone in Jammu and Kashmir were ready to fight against abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram