Farooq Abdullah Compares PM Modi to Hitler
The NC president warned Delhi that everyone in Jammu and Kashmir were ready to fight against abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.
File photo of Farooq Abdullah.
Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler and alleged that the BJP's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" is in the same lines as the German dictator's aspirations were.
Addressing a rally in the old city area of Khanyar, Abdullah said: "Like Modi says—Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas—, Hitler too, used to say the same things back then in Germany.
"We all know 40 Central Reserve Police Force trropers were killed in Pulwama, but all Modi talks about is — Balakote, Balakote Balakote. Did he ask for a probe on Pulwama."
