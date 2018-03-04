English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Farooq Abdullah Decries Communalisation of Politics Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains.
File image of Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.
Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed grave concern over communalisation of politics" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and cautioned the BJP to desist from "dividing the nation on religious lines".
A polarised India is detrimental to its growth, progress, unity, and peace, he said during a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains.
Elaborating on the attempts by divisive forces in the state with an eye on ensuing elections, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir have to flourish and progress as a single entity.
On the rape and murder of a minor girl in the state's Kathua district recently, the NC chief said a dangerous trend was being set wherein the culprits were using religion as a shield to escape law of the land.
A special police officer was among two persons arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in January.
Also Watch
A polarised India is detrimental to its growth, progress, unity, and peace, he said during a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains.
Elaborating on the attempts by divisive forces in the state with an eye on ensuing elections, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir have to flourish and progress as a single entity.
On the rape and murder of a minor girl in the state's Kathua district recently, the NC chief said a dangerous trend was being set wherein the culprits were using religion as a shield to escape law of the land.
A special police officer was among two persons arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in January.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet
- Credibility of Shortlisted Names for DDCA Coaches' Course Under Scanner
- Kaala Teaser Review: Rajinikanth's Swag and Style Sets Screen on Fire
- Kylie Jenner Debuts with Baby Stormi on 1-Month Birthday, See Pics
- White Face Paint And Green Lipstick: Paris Fashion Week Gets Playful