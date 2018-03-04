GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Farooq Abdullah Decries Communalisation of Politics Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 8:28 AM IST
Farooq Abdullah Decries Communalisation of Politics Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
File image of Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah.
Jammu: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday expressed grave concern over communalisation of politics" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and cautioned the BJP to desist from "dividing the nation on religious lines".

A polarised India is detrimental to its growth, progress, unity, and peace, he said during a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains.

Elaborating on the attempts by divisive forces in the state with an eye on ensuing elections, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir have to flourish and progress as a single entity.

On the rape and murder of a minor girl in the state's Kathua district recently, the NC chief said a dangerous trend was being set wherein the culprits were using religion as a shield to escape law of the land.

A special police officer was among two persons arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in January.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
