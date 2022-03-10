Farrukhabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Farrukhabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Rajesh Kumar Dixit (BSCP), Louise Khurshid (INC), Krishan Kumar Tiwari (IND), Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi (BJP), Vijay Kumar Katiyar (BSP), Suman Shakya (SP), Neeraj Pratap Shakya (AAP), Ruchi Singh Rajput (JAP), Varun Ashok Saxena (JDU), Vikrant Singh (SILPA), Dr. Bharat Chandra Gaur (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.25%, which is -1.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.194 Farrukhabad (फर्रुखाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Farrukhabad is part of Farrukhabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.21%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.04%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 383948 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,07,154 were male and 1,76,793 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Farrukhabad in 2019 was: 853 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,11,396 eligible electors, of which 1,92,913 were male,1,62,410 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,062 eligible electors, of which 1,73,309 were male, 1,42,740 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Farrukhabad in 2017 was 317. In 2012, there were 391 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohd Umar Khan of BSP by a margin of 45,427 which was 21.84% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vijay Singh S/O Prem Singh of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Major Suneel Dutt Dwivedi of BJP by a margin of 147 votes which was 0.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 18.95% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 194 Farrukhabad Assembly segment of the 40. Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Farrukhabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 21 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.55%, while it was 55.16% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Farrukhabad went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.194 Farrukhabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 349. In 2012, there were 313 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.194 Farrukhabad comprises of the following areas of Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 1 Pahada, Farrukhabad cum Fatehgarh (Municipal Board) and Fatehgarh (CB) of 3 Farrukhabad Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Farrukhabad constituency, which are: Amritpur, Bhojpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Farrukhabad is approximately 170 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Farrukhabad is: 27°22’32.2"N 79°35’10.3"E.

