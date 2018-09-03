English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Fascist BJP Govt Down, Down': Tamil Nadu BJP President Loses Cool Over Co-passenger's Rant
Louis Sophia, Soundararajan’s co-passenger and a writer, was later detained for investigation by the Tuticorin airport police.
File photo of BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan (PTI)
Chennai: Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Tamil Nadu president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), entered into a verbal tiff with a co-passenger at the Tuticorin airport on Monday after the latter raised slogans against the saffron party.
Louis Sophia, Soundararajan’s co-passenger, shouted “Fascist BJP government down, down” at the airport while they were waiting to collect the luggage.
The BJP leader lost her cool and got into an argument with Sophia, who was later detained for investigation by the Tuticorin airport police. Police sources said no FIR had been registered against the woman yet.
Reacting to the incident, Soundararajan told ANI: "A middle-aged lady on seeing me started raising anti-BJP slogans and even followed up to the arrival gate. Her appearance looked threatening, I feel some organisation is behind her."
BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathi said, “Sophia raised slogans in the flight against the BJP. Soundararajan did not react in the flight and stayed calm. After the flight landed at the Tuticorin airport, Soundararajan filed a complaint with the police. However, Sophia continued to raise slogans and hence there was an argument between them. A case should be registered against Sophia.”
Sophia is a writer and has extensively covered the Sterlite issue and the Chennai-Salem eight-lane highway project.
