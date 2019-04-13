English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fashion to Say Bad Things About My Father, Says Manohar Parrikar's Son
Utpal was reacting to a statement by Goa Suraksha Manch mentor Subhash Velingkar that Manohar Parrikar was a 'gentleman' but not 'political material'.
File photo of Manohar Parrikar
Loading...
Panaji: Former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal on Saturday said it has been a "fashion" to say bad things about the former and "talk in the air" about ideologies.
Utpal was reacting to a statement by Goa Suraksha Manch mentor Subhash Velingkar that the former was a "gentleman" but not "political material".
"I was not interested in commenting on this (Velingkar's statement). It has become a fashion to say bad things to him (Parrikar) and talk in the air about ideologies," Utpal said.
"What kind of material I am, I don't think anyone has the right to decide what material I am, only my work will decide," he said.
Velingkar, a former Goa RSS chief, used to be a strident critic of Parrikar, who died on March 17 this year.
"I am not interested in commenting on what they have been saying. I studied here and went to the USA. I came back and started my own business. I have seen my father working for 30 years. With the kind of experience I got through my father, I hope I can do something concrete on the ground," Utpal said while talking to reporters near the BJP office.
Speaking about his late father, Utpal said, "He was chief minister (of Goa) and defence minister of the country, he was handling projects worth several crore of rupees. No one could question his integrity. I have no interest in countering what they (GSM) say about my father."
On being asked about his chances of standing on a BJP ticket for the Panaji bypoll, he said it was for the party to decide.
He said he would help the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.
"I have seen the party grow since my childhood. Earlier, when it did not have an office here, party meetings used to be held in our home. The party and its leaders are part of our family," he asserted.
Utpal was reacting to a statement by Goa Suraksha Manch mentor Subhash Velingkar that the former was a "gentleman" but not "political material".
"I was not interested in commenting on this (Velingkar's statement). It has become a fashion to say bad things to him (Parrikar) and talk in the air about ideologies," Utpal said.
"What kind of material I am, I don't think anyone has the right to decide what material I am, only my work will decide," he said.
Velingkar, a former Goa RSS chief, used to be a strident critic of Parrikar, who died on March 17 this year.
"I am not interested in commenting on what they have been saying. I studied here and went to the USA. I came back and started my own business. I have seen my father working for 30 years. With the kind of experience I got through my father, I hope I can do something concrete on the ground," Utpal said while talking to reporters near the BJP office.
Speaking about his late father, Utpal said, "He was chief minister (of Goa) and defence minister of the country, he was handling projects worth several crore of rupees. No one could question his integrity. I have no interest in countering what they (GSM) say about my father."
On being asked about his chances of standing on a BJP ticket for the Panaji bypoll, he said it was for the party to decide.
He said he would help the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.
"I have seen the party grow since my childhood. Earlier, when it did not have an office here, party meetings used to be held in our home. The party and its leaders are part of our family," he asserted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey
- Super Cup Withdrawal Matter Goes to Disciplinary Committee, Real Kashmir, Minerva Share Points For Srinagar Game
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz in Hospital with Heart Trouble
- World Cup Redux: In 1996, It All Ends in Tears at Eden Gardens
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results