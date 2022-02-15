Fate Supported Us, Says Trinamool Congress Candidate Who Won Asansol Ward 31 Via Lottery

The winner of ward 31 of the Asansol Municipal Corporation was decided through a lottery after candidates of both the Trinamool Congress and the CPIM were tied and got the same number of votes- 20,358 each.

The Election Commission searched their books and finally, it was the toss/lottery which decided their fate. As per the lottery, TMC candidate Asha Prasad won against Tanushree Roy.

Winning the lottery has not been a common scene in a democracy. Both the candidates’ names were written and kept in one box and EC officials picked a name and declared the winner. Asha Prasad who won from TMC said, “Left was trying to do all the wrong things, we were ahead of them, we got the same number of votes god knows how. Still, fate supported us. Thanks to Mamata Banerjee.”

Meanwhile, left candidate Tanusree Roy said “They told us if we have got the same number then it will be a lottery and we agreed to that and finally this lottery took place.” 31 Ward of Asansol and this incident is perhaps the most interesting aspect of the result out.

