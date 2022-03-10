Fatehabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Fatehabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vijay Singh Dhangar (RSSP), Shailendra Singh (BSP), Chhotey Lal Verma (BJP), Pt. Dinesh Chand Sharma (SADP), Narendra Singh (BVDAL), Hotam Singh Nishad (INC), Rajesh Singh Kushwah (JAP), Pramod Kumari Kushwah (IND), Mahinder Singh Verma (IND), Bhuri (IND), Roopali Dixit (SP), Ajay Kumar (LOP), Purushottam Das Fauzi Bhai (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.2%, which is -11.32% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Jitendra Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.93 Fatehabad (फतेहाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Fatehabad is part of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 320560 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,867 were male and 1,45,685 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatehabad in 2019 was: 833 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,81,567 eligible electors, of which 1,63,143 were male,1,34,375 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,64,837 eligible electors, of which 1,49,420 were male, 1,15,412 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatehabad in 2017 was 187. In 2012, there were 145 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Jitendra Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Singh of SP by a margin of 34,364 which was 16.38% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.6% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chotelal Verma of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajendra Singh of SP by a margin of 699 votes which was 0.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 39.7% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 93 Fatehabad Assembly segment of the 19. Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. Rajkumar Chahar of BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat defeating Raj Babbar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Fatehabad are: Vijay Singh Dhangar (RSSP), Shailendra Singh (BSP), Chhotey Lal Verma (BJP), Pt. Dinesh Chand Sharma (SADP), Narendra Singh (BVDAL), Hotam Singh Nishad (INC), Rajesh Singh Kushwah (JAP), Pramod Kumari Kushwah (IND), Mahinder Singh Verma (IND), Bhuri (IND), Roopali Dixit (SP), Ajay Kumar (LOP), Purushottam Das Fauzi Bhai (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.2%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.52%, while it was 69.53% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Fatehabad went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.93 Fatehabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 347. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.93 Fatehabad comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Fatehabad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Fatehabad constituency, which are: Kheragarh, Agra Rural, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Bah. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Dholpur district of Rajasthan and Morena district of Madhya Pradesh..

The total area covered by Fatehabad is approximately 641 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fatehabad is: 27°00’56.2"N 78°12’44.6"E.

