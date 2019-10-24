Fatehabad Election Results 2019 Live Updates (फतेहाबाद): Dura Ram of BJP Leads

Fatehabad (फतेहाबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Fatehabad district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Fatehabad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 37550 96.29% Dura Ram LEADING BSP 1446 3.71% Zile Singh Verma IND -- 0.00% Atam Parkash INC -- 0.00% Prahlad Singh Gillan Khera AAP -- 0.00% Laxay Garg NOTA -- 0.00% Nota PPI(D) -- 0.00% Daulat Ram Mistri IND -- 0.00% Gulshan Kumar (hotel Wale) JJP -- 0.00% Dr. Virender Siwatch JMBP -- 0.00% Rajesh Kumar IND -- 0.00% Ram Sawrup Bhadu IND -- 0.00% Vinod Kumar IND -- 0.00% Satbir Singh INLD -- 0.00% Suman Lata IND -- 0.00% Khyali Ram IND -- 0.00% Nafe Singh Fauji

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.92%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,40,130 eligible electors, of which 1,27,530 were male, 1,12,600 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 635 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,20,594 eligible electors, of which 1,17,794 were male, 1,02,800 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 635 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,82,826.

Fatehabad has an elector sex ratio of 882.93.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Balwan Singh Daulatpuria of INLD won in this seat by defeating the HJCBL candidate by a margin of 3505 votes which was 1.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prahlad Singh Gillan Khera of IND won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2802 votes which was 1.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 40. Fatehabad Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 28 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 76.7%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 83.95%, while it was 80.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.25%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 237 polling stations in 40. Fatehabad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 211.

Extent: 40. Fatehabad constituency comprises of the following areas of Fatehabad district of Haryana: PCs Dhingsara-I and II, Bangram, Gilan Khera, Bodiwali-I and Bodiwali-II of Dhingsara KC, PCs Dhangar-I and II, Mohammadpur Rohi and Khajuri Jatti of Dhangar KC, KCs Badopal, Bhattu Kalan, Dhabi Kalan and Bhuna, PCs Fatehabad-I and II, Basti Bhiwan-I and II and majra of Fatehabad KC and Fatehabad (Municipal Council) of Fatehabad Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Fatehabad is: 29.4111 75.3826.

