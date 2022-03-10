Fatehgarh Churian Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Fatehgarh Churian seat in Punjab. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Lakhbir Singh (SAD), Balbir Singh (AAP), Kulwant Singh (SADASM), Tripat Rajinder Singh (INC), Tajinder Singh (PLC), Amarbeer Singh (IND), Sahib Singh (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.03%, which is -2.28% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatehgarh Churian results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

RELATED NEWS Kartarpur Corridor on Indian Side to be Completed by Sept 30: Punjab Minister Vijay Inder Singla

Constituency No.9 Fatehgarh Churian (फतेहगढ़ चुरियन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Majha region and Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Fatehgarh Churian is part of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.68% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Advertisement

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 175730 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 83,800 were male and 91,927 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatehgarh Churian in 2022 is: 1,097 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,65,313 eligible electors, of which 87,977 were male,77,335 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,43,791 eligible electors, of which 75,605 were male, 68,186 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatehgarh Churian in 2017 was 3,479. In 2012, there were 1,660 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of INC won in this seat defeating Nirmal Singh Kahlon of SAD by a margin of 1,999 which was 1.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 43.81% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmal Singh Kahlon of SAD by a margin of 639 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.84% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 9 Fatehgarh Churian Assembly segment of the 1. Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Som Parkash of BJP won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat defeating Dr. Raj Kumar Chabbewal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Gurdaspur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Fatehgarh Churian are: Lakhbir Singh (SAD), Balbir Singh (AAP), Kulwant Singh (SADASM), Tripat Rajinder Singh (INC), Tajinder Singh (PLC), Amarbeer Singh (IND), Sahib Singh (IND), Baljinder Singh (IND).

Advertisement

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.03%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 75.31%, while it was 80.03% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Fatehgarh Churian went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.9 Fatehgarh Churian Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 210. In 2012, there were 178 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.9 Fatehgarh Churian comprises of the following areas of Gurdaspur district of Punjab: Panchayats Faijpur, Bhagowal, Udhowal, Dialgarh, Taragarh, Bhullar, Jaura Singh of Faijpur KC; KCs Batala (Garbi), Kashtiwal, Fatehgarh Churian, Kala Afgana and Fatehgarh Churian (Municipal Council) of Batala Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Fatehgarh Churian constituency, which are: Dera Baba Nanak, Batala, Sri Hargobindpur, Majitha, Ajnala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

Advertisement

The total area covered by Fatehgarh Churian is approximately 366 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fatehgarh Churian is: 31°50’56.8"N 75°06’21.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Fatehgarh Churian results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.