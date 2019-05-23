Fatehgarh Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Fatehgarh Sahib Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RLKP -- -- Ashok Kumar AAAP -- -- Bandeep Singh NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Lachhman Singh BLSD -- -- Surjit Singh Kang RSP -- -- Harchand Singh SAKP -- -- Gurbachan Singh SVSP -- -- Gurjit Singh DPI -- -- Kamaljeet Singh SAD -- -- Darbara Singh Guru IND -- -- Balkar Singh BPHP -- -- Vinod Kumar APOI -- -- Ram Singh Raisal LISP -- -- Manwinder Singh Giaspura JJJKP -- -- Balwinder Kaur IND -- -- Karandeep Singh IND -- -- Kuldeep Singh Sahota IND -- -- Prem Singh Mohanpur IND -- -- Advocate Prabhjot Singh IND -- -- Gurcharan Singh Machhiwara INC -- -- Amar Singh

8. Fatehgarh Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Fatehgarh Sahib is 78.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harinder Singh Khalsa of AAP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 54,144 votes which was 5.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 35.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sukhdev Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 34,299 votes which was 4.09% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.41% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib was: Harinder Singh Khalsa (AAP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,40,390 men, 6,56,554 women and 13 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Fatehgarh Sahib is: 30.6467 76.3888Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फतेहगढ़ साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); ফতেগড় সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); फतेहगढ साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); ફતેહગઢ સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஃபதேஹ்கர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఫతేగఢ్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಫತೆಗಢ್ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഫത്തേഗർ സാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam)