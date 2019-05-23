English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fatehgarh Sahib Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Fatehgarh Sahib MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Fatehgarh Sahib is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Fatehgarh Sahib is 78.6%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Harinder Singh Khalsa of AAP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 54,144 votes which was 5.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 35.63% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sukhdev Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 34,299 votes which was 4.09% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 46.96% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 73.81% and in 2009, the constituency registered 69.41% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib was: Harinder Singh Khalsa (AAP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,40,390 men, 6,56,554 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Fatehgarh Sahib is: 30.6467 76.3888
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फतेहगढ़ साहिब, पंजाब (Hindi); ফতেগড় সাহিব, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); फतेहगढ साहिब, पंजाब (Marathi); ફતેહગઢ સાહિબ, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஃபதேஹ்கர் சாஹிப், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఫతేగఢ్ సాహిబ్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಫತೆಗಢ್ ಸಾಹಿಬ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഫത്തേഗർ സാഹിബ്, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).
Status
party name
candidate name
Fatehgarh Sahib Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
RLKP
--
--
Ashok Kumar
AAAP
--
--
Bandeep Singh
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Lachhman Singh
BLSD
--
--
Surjit Singh Kang
RSP
--
--
Harchand Singh
SAKP
--
--
Gurbachan Singh
SVSP
--
--
Gurjit Singh
DPI
--
--
Kamaljeet Singh
SAD
--
--
Darbara Singh Guru
IND
--
--
Balkar Singh
BPHP
--
--
Vinod Kumar
APOI
--
--
Ram Singh Raisal
LISP
--
--
Manwinder Singh Giaspura
JJJKP
--
--
Balwinder Kaur
IND
--
--
Karandeep Singh
IND
--
--
Kuldeep Singh Sahota
IND
--
--
Prem Singh Mohanpur
IND
--
--
Advocate Prabhjot Singh
IND
--
--
Gurcharan Singh Machhiwara
INC
--
--
Amar Singh
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results