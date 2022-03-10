Fatehpur Sikri Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Babulal of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Fatehpur Sikri seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Babulal (BJP), Brijesh Kumar (RLD), Lekhraj (IND), Saurabh Singh Parmar (IND), Mukesh Kumar (BSP), Dr.Kumrendra Singh (IND), Hina Naz Sheravani (VSIP), Jagdish (ASPKR), Yogendra Singh Chahar (IND), Hemant Singh (INC), Sangeeta (BMJP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 67.89%, which is 0.08% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chau Udaybhan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.91 Fatehpur Sikri (फतेहपुर सीकरी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Fatehpur Sikri is part of Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.07% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.58%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 410922 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,26,059 were male and 1,84,843 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fatehpur Sikri in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,50,944 eligible electors, of which 1,84,032 were male,1,54,230 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,07,053 eligible electors, of which 1,69,590 were male, 1,37,460 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fatehpur Sikri in 2017 was 1,034. In 2012, there were 831 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chau Udaybhan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Surajpal Singh of BSP by a margin of 52,337 which was 22.82% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Surajpal Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rajkumar Chahar of IND by a margin of 5,623 votes which was 2.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 33.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 91 Fatehpur Sikri Assembly segment of the 19. Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency. Rajkumar Chahar of BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat defeating Raj Babbar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Fatehpur Sikri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.89%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 67.81%, while it was 66.14% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Fatehpur Sikri went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.91 Fatehpur Sikri Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 368. In 2012, there were 320 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.91 Fatehpur Sikri comprises of the following areas of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh: 6 Kiraoli Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Fatehpur Sikri constituency, which are: Baldev, Agra Rural, Kheragarh. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bharatpur and Dholpur district of Rajasthan.

The total area covered by Fatehpur Sikri is approximately 665 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fatehpur Sikri is: 27°08’03.1"N 77°44’13.6"E.

