Father Assaulted, Uncle & 10-yr-old Threatened: Unnao Rape Victim's Kin Share Ordeal With Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who arrived in Unnao on Saturday to meet the family of deceased Unnao rape victim, said that the accused had physically assaulted the woman's father and had been threatening her uncle and even a 10-year-old member for over a year.

"The family told me about the ordeal that they are going through since last year. The culprits have threatened and harassed them. They even threatened a 10-year-old in their family, and burned their farm," she said, adding that the authorities need to answer how could the harassment go on for a year without any action.

Gandhi further questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the gang rape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district. She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck.

The Congress leader changed her schedule and reached Unnao along with UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Pramod Tiwari, Annu Tandon and other senior leaders.

The rape victim succumbed to severe burns in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital late on Friday night and the body is being taken to her village in Unnao district by road, her family said.

The woman was set ablaze allegedly by five persons, including two men accused of raping her, and had suffered 90 per cent burns. She was airlifted to the Delhi hospital from Lucknow. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, police lathicharged Congress workers who staged a protest against the government in Hazratganj.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.