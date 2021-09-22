Father-daughter Give Sri Lankan Hit Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' a Bengali Twist, Dedicated to Mamata

The Sri Lankan blockbuster song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ has morphed into ‘Ma Mati Manush Hithe’ in West Bengal. A father-daughter duo from Medinipur have created the new version, dedicating it to chief minister Mamata Banerjee. And in just about five days, the track has become a big hit.

The Sinhala song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ (in my heart) broke the internet and turned Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva into an overnight sensation. Many in India and other parts of the world have posted videos of them dancing to the number. It has even captivated celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Tiger Shroff, and has become one of the most popular tunes for Instagram Reels, while spawning several local versions.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Granddaughter Navya Naveli Playing Piano

Businessman and social worker Rajesh Chakraborty and his daughter Aparajita have come up with the Bengali rendition, with the lyrics based on Mamata Banerjee’s popular slogan ‘Ma Mati Manush’ (mother, motherland and people). From The Trinamool Congress chief’s days of struggle to her people-friendly projects, everything has been mentioned in this song, say the creators. Schemes like ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ and ‘Swasthya Sathi’, etc, have been referred to.

The song also goes on to say that Mamata should take charge of the entire country. It comes at a time when the TMC chairperson is busy preparing to fight an assembly bypoll in Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency on September 30 so she can remain chief minister. But after her party’s massive victory in the April-May state polls, Mamata has made it clear that she has national ambitions.

ALSO READ | ‘The Tiger Has Tasted Blood’: New Bengal BJP Chief Promises Tough Fight to Mamata in Bhabanipur Bypoll

This Bengali version has been written by Sourav Mukherjee and an entire team has worked behind it.

“Mamata has done such wonderful work for the common people, so many different schemes are there, we thought we would just like to project those through this popular tune. We are dedicating this song to her," said Rajesh Chakraborty.

Aparajita said this is her first song and she got inspired to do it because of Mamata Banerjee.

The track that has already become quite popular is expected to play frequently at Durga Puja pandals across the state next month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here