Father Never Wanted Me in Politics, There is No Family Raj, Says Utpal Parrikar After BJP Fields Kunkolienkar From Panaji
Utpal Parrikar said there was an impasse over the ticket for the constituency, which was resolved after the intervention of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
File photo of Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal performing the last rites of the late Goa Chief Minister in Panaji. (Image: PTI)
Panaji: On a day the BJP fielded former MLA Siddharth Kunkolienkar for Panaji Assembly by poll, late chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal, who was in the reckoning as a candidate said his father never wanted him to join politics.
