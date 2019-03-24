English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Father or Husband? Glaring Blooper in Nomination Papers of Naidu, Son Leave TDP Red-faced
While Naidu filed his nomination for the Kuppam assembly seat in his native Chittoor district, Lokesh filed his papers for Mangalagiri seat in the state capital region Amaravati.
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu with his son Nara Lokesh. (Image: PTI)
Amaravati: Telugu Desam leaders in Andhra Pradesh were left red-faced after a glaring blooper in the election nomination papers submitted by party president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh went viral on the social media on Saturday.
In one of the annexures to the Chief Ministers nomination papers, Kharjura Naidu has been named as Chandrababu Naidu's 'husband' instead of father.
And the same mistake was committed in Lokesh's papers, where Chandrababu Naidu was named as his 'husband'.
While Naidu filed his nomination for the Kuppam assembly seat in his native Chittoor district, Lokesh filed his papers for Mangalagiri seat in the state capital region Amaravati.
A certified extract of the electoral roll, where a candidate is registered as a voter, has to be annexed to the nomination.
It was in this that the glaring mistake was committed.
"Actually, the extract was issued by the electoral registration officer concerned, who is the competent authority.
He made this mistake," a senior TDP leader pointed out.
The certified copy was issued on March 19 and the nomination was filed on the March 22.
The blunder was apparently not noticed and the copy was attached to the election affidavits of Naidu and Lokesh.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
