Fatherly Advice, Says NCP over Chief Sharad Pawar's 'Lack of Consistency' Remark on Rahul Gandhi

A day after the Maharashtra Congress slammed Sharad Pawar’s “lack of consistency” comment on Rahul Gandhi, the Nationalist Congress Party said that its supremo’s remark should be seen as a "fatherly advice of a veteran leader".

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Sunday said, “Whatever Sharad Pawar saheb said in the interview with a news organisation should be considered as fatherly advice of a veteran leader. MVA is a government of all three parties. It was Sharad Pawar who criticised Barack Obama for commenting on Rahul Gandhi in his book. Pawar saheb had clearly said Obama must not comment on leaders of other countries.”

During an interview with Lokmat Media chairman and former MP Vijay Darda, Pawar was asked if the country was ready to accept Rahul Gandhi as the leader, to which he had responded, “There are some questions in this regard. There seems to be less consistency."

However, he had taken exception to Barack Obama's unflattering comments on the Congress leader.

Obama, in his recently published memoir, has said that the Congress leader appeared to be like a student eager to impress the teacher but lacking aptitude and passion to master the subject. Asked about this, Pawar said it was not necessary that we should accept everybody's view.

"I can say anything about the leadership in our country. But I will not talk about the leadership in another country. One should maintain that limit....I think Obama crossed that limit," he said

State Congress working president and Women and Child Minister Yashomati Thakur on Saturday rebuked the NCP chief, saying, “Everybody should follow the basic rules of coalition. Being a working president of MPCC, I must appeal to colleagues of MVA that if you want stable government in Maharashtra then stop commenting on leadership of Congress (sic)," Thakur tweeted.

"Our leadership is very strong and stable. Formation of MVA is a result of our strong belief in democratic values," she added.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are partners in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government. They had joined hands after the Assembly elections held last year.