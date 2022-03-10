Fazilnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Fazilnagar seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Saharun Nisha (IND), Vijay Kumar Pathak (IND), Mariyam Khatoon (IND), Birja (BJMP), Iliyas (BSP), Sunil Alias Manoj Singh (INC), Surendra Kumar Kushwaha (BJP), Swami Prasad Maurya (SP), Vinai Prakash Srivastava (IND), Sarvdev Lal (JAP), Harishchandra Yadav (AAP), Anurag Kumar Srivastava (IND), Nand Lal Gupta Vidrohi (IND), Navratan (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.08%, which is 0.06% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ganga of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.332 Fazilnagar (फाजिल नगर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Fazilnagar is part of Deoria Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.4% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,20,089 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,73,164 were male and 1,46,913 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Fazilnagar in 2019 was: 848 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,22,998 eligible electors, of which 2,11,193 were male,1,71,720 female and 49 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,40,081 eligible electors, of which 1,88,507 were male, 1,51,540 female and 34 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Fazilnagar in 2017 was 48. In 2012, there were 6 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ganga of BJP won in this seat defeating Vishwnath of SP by a margin of 41,922 which was 19.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ganga of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kalamuddin of BSP by a margin of 5,494 votes which was 2.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 26.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 332 Fazilnagar Assembly segment of the 66. Deoria Lok Sabha constituency. Ramapati Ram Tripathi of BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat defeating Binod Kumar Jaiswal of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Deoria Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.08%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.02%, while it was 55.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Fazilnagar went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.332 Fazilnagar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 392. In 2012, there were 348 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.332 Fazilnagar comprises of the following areas of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KC 2 Turkpatti, Panchayats 134 Jangal Sisawa, 135 Jangal Luathaha, 136 Kiratpatti, 137 Mathiya Maphi, 138 Baikhunthpur, 139 Chalf, 140 Jangal Bishunpura, 141 Batarauli Dhurkharawa, 142 Sorahawa, 143 Ghorath, 144 Dudahi, 145 Tharhibhar, 146 Dumahi, 149 Bishunpur Bariyapatti of 1 Dudahi KC of 4 Tamkuhi Raj Tehsil and KC 3 Fazilnagar of 3 Kasia Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Fazilnagar constituency, which are: Padrauna, Kushinagar, Pathardeva, Tamkuhi Raj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Gopalganj and Pashchim Champaran districts of Bihar..

The total area covered by Fazilnagar is approximately 370 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Fazilnagar is: 26°43’03.4"N 84°04’07.0"E.

