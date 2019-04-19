'Fear Grips Women in Cong as Party Chose to Protect Abusers': BJP on Priyanka Chaturvedi's Resignation

The BJP on Friday said there is "fear" among women after the Congress chose to side with its workers rather than a woman leader who was allegedly abused by them.Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party after some workers who had misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura and subsequently suspended were reinstated on April 15."Priyanka Chaturvedi had to leave the Congress after being abused by her own party workers. Instead of giving her protection, the (Congress) party protected its workers. This has created fear among women across the country seeing this face of the Congress," BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told reporters here.He added that not just Chaturvedi, other women leaders in the party (Congress) too would not feel safe anymore. Chaturvedi on Friday joined the Shiv Sena, in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.After quitting party posts, Chaturvedi had earlier in the day sent her resignation to the Congress' top brass.