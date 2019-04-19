English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Fear Grips Women in Cong as Party Chose to Protect Abusers': BJP on Priyanka Chaturvedi's Resignation
Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party after some workers who had misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura and subsequently suspended were reinstated on April 15.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The BJP on Friday said there is "fear" among women after the Congress chose to side with its workers rather than a woman leader who was allegedly abused by them.
Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party after some workers who had misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura and subsequently suspended were reinstated on April 15.
"Priyanka Chaturvedi had to leave the Congress after being abused by her own party workers. Instead of giving her protection, the (Congress) party protected its workers. This has created fear among women across the country seeing this face of the Congress," BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told reporters here.
He added that not just Chaturvedi, other women leaders in the party (Congress) too would not feel safe anymore. Chaturvedi on Friday joined the Shiv Sena, in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
After quitting party posts, Chaturvedi had earlier in the day sent her resignation to the Congress' top brass.
Congress national spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi quit the party after some workers who had misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura and subsequently suspended were reinstated on April 15.
"Priyanka Chaturvedi had to leave the Congress after being abused by her own party workers. Instead of giving her protection, the (Congress) party protected its workers. This has created fear among women across the country seeing this face of the Congress," BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari told reporters here.
He added that not just Chaturvedi, other women leaders in the party (Congress) too would not feel safe anymore. Chaturvedi on Friday joined the Shiv Sena, in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
After quitting party posts, Chaturvedi had earlier in the day sent her resignation to the Congress' top brass.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Star Hayley Jensen Marries Former Teammate Nicola Hancock
- Kartik Aaryan Bids Farewell to His 'Most Prized Possession,' Gets New Look for Love Aaj Kal Sequel
- Malaika Arora Spotted at Hospital, Selection Day Gets Intense with New Episodes
- Sanaya Irani’s Vacation Pics with Mohit Sehgal Win Internet, See Here
- Ranveer Singh Learns Tricks of the Trade from Kapil Dev at '83 Sets, See Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results