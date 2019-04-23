Fed up of the 'lies' allegedly spread by the topmost leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, a visibly infuriated chief minister posted eight tweets within a hour, asking the leader if it was justified for him to make "baseless accusations because he had excelled to the country's top post"."Modi ji said that the CM shamelessly demeans the Indian Army and believes Pakistan's propaganda. Modi ji, you have been in politics for nearly 20 years. I have been in this field for over 40 years. You have also been a CM. Will a PM now say such things about a CM? asked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, adding that Modi's name will be recorded in history as the "first PM to mislead the country".He also hit back at PM Modi over his remarks that the Congress leader was campaigning "to save his son", and said the prime minister was not doing issue-based politics. "I have come here (Banswara) for the third time. I have been to all Lok Sabha constituencies thrice, but the PM says that I only roam around in Jodhpur just to save my son. Tell me, have you ever seen a PM who lies so much?" Gehlot asked the people.Earlier, Modi had attacked the Rajasthan chief minister, saying Gehlot is "roaming around in the streets to save his son" and not the Congress. Gehlot retorted saying the prime minister is not even aware that "I, Sachin Pilot and AICC in-charge Avinash Pandey have held around 60 meetings in several rounds of campaigning in various constituencies of the state".Further attacking the PM, the chief minister said, "For me, lying is a sin. But for Modi ji, speaking truth is a sin. He has held four public meetings in Rajasthan in the last two days in which he had said nothing but lies. In a country where the PM lies, the country's democracy is in danger, the Constitution is in danger, the country is in danger."He said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been asking the prime minister for a discussion on issues such as schemes for dalits, youths, minorities, weaker section and women but he does not respond.Rajasthan goes to the polls in two phases on April 29 and May 6.