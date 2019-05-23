Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Feel Like a Batsman Who Has Scored Century While His Team Has Lost, Says Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Feel Like a Batsman Who Has Scored Century While His Team Has Lost, Says Shashi Tharoor
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who seemed headed for a win from Thiruvananthapuram, said he feels like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost.

Tharoor's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office.

"As my lead nears 50,000 with 72 per cent counted, I feel like a batsman who has scored a century while his team has lost! It's a bittersweet emotion I will take some time to reflect on," Tharoor tweeted.

Tharoor, who is eyeing a third straight win from Thiruvananthapuram, was leading by 48,731 votes over his nearest rival of the BJP.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

