'Feeling Uncomfortable': Three Senior PDP Leaders Resign Over Mehbooba's Remark on Tricolour

Three senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) resigned on Monday to protest against party President Mehbooba Mufti's stand on the Tricolour.

In a letter addressed to Mehbooba Mufti, Jammu-based PDP leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain Waffa said they were feeling "uncomfortable" over some of her actions and utterances which hurt their patriotic feelings.

These leaders were with the PDP since the days of Mehbooba's father, late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Speaking at her first press conference on Friday after release from 14-month detention, Mehbooba Mufti had said that her party would not hoist the Indian Tricolour unless allowed to raise the flag of Jammu and Kashmir also.

Before the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year, Jammyu and Kashmir had a separate flag and a separate Constitution applicable concomitantly with the country's Constitution and the national flag.