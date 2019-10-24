Ferozepur Jhirka Election Results 2019 Live Updates (फिरोजपुर झिरका, Firozpur Jhirka): Mamman Khan of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ferozepur Jhirka ( ( Firozpur Jhirka) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mewat district of Haryana and is part of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 54.08%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,08,910 eligible electors, of which 1,12,773 were male, 96,132 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 99 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ferozepur Jhirka Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC -- -- Mamman Khan LEADING BJP -- -- Naseem Ahmed JJP -- -- Aman Ahmed SHP -- -- Mavashi NOTA -- -- Nota INLD -- -- Ayyub Khan SP -- -- Aarif Khan IND -- -- Mohd. Yahuda VSIP -- -- Mohd. Shakir Khan BSP -- -- Raghubir SWAI -- -- Pahlu LKSK(P) -- -- Raju Saini

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,81,528 eligible electors, of which 98,542 were male, 82,986 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 99 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,30,045.

Ferozepur Jhirka has an elector sex ratio of 852.44.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Naseem Ahmed of INLD won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 3245 votes which was 2.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 29.47% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Naseem Ahmed of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18194 votes which was 19.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 46.15% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 80. Ferozepur Jhirka Assembly segment of Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Gurgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.22%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.38%, while it was 71.35 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.16%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 242 polling stations in 80. Ferozepur Jhirka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 185.

Extent: 80. Ferozepur Jhirka constituency comprises of the following areas of Mewat district of Haryana: Ferozepur Jhirka Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ferozepur Jhirka is: 27.8405 76.9996.

