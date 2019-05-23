Ferozpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Firozpur, Ferozepur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ferozpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI -- -- Hans Raj Golden NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Manoj Kumar IND -- -- Buta Ram Gulati AAAP -- -- Harjinder Singh Kaka Sran ABAP -- -- Sunny Bawa JRSP -- -- Balwant Singh Khalsa HSS -- -- Naresh Kumar SAKP -- -- Harmander Singh BLSD -- -- Sukhjit Singh IND -- -- Balkar Singh INC -- -- Sher Singh Ghubaya IND -- -- Sushil Kumar IND -- -- Satnam Singh Son Of Balwant Singh IND -- -- Satnam Singh Son Of Gurdeep Singh RPOI (R) -- -- Madan Lal IND -- -- Surjit Singh IND -- -- Kashmir Singh IND -- -- Pala Singh IND -- -- Parwinder Singh IND -- -- Jatinder Singh Thind IND -- -- Kuldeep Singh SAD -- -- Sukhbir Singh Badal

10. Ferozpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Ferozpur is 68.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sher Singh Ghubaya of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31,420 votes which was 2.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sher Singh Ghubaya of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 21,071 votes which was 2.20% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 47.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.29% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ferozpur was: Sher Singh Ghubaya (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,857 men, 7,13,236 women and 18 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ferozpur is: 31.451 74.3535Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: फिरोजपुर, पंजाब (Hindi); ফিরোজপুর, পঞ্জাব (Bengali); फिरोजपूर, पंजाब (Marathi); ફિરોઝપુર, પંજાબ (Gujarati); ஃபெரோஸ்பூர், பஞ்சாப் (Tamil); ఫిరోజ్ పూర్, పంజాబ్ (Telugu); ಫಿರೋಜ್​ ಪುರ್, ಪಂಜಾಬ್ (Kannada); ഫിറോസ്പൂർ, പഞ്ചാബ് (Malayalam).