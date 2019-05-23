English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ferozpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Firozpur, Ferozepur): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ferozpur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
10. Ferozpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa region of Punjab in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 42.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of Ferozpur is 68.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sher Singh Ghubaya of SAD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 31,420 votes which was 2.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 44.14% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 72.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 71.29% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ferozpur was: Sher Singh Ghubaya (SAD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,857 men, 7,13,236 women and 18 voters of the third gender.
In 2009, Sher Singh Ghubaya of SAD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 21,071 votes which was 2.20% of the total votes polled. SAD had a vote share of 47.11% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 27 contestants in 2009.
Ferozpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
CPI
--
--
Hans Raj Golden
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Manoj Kumar
IND
--
--
Buta Ram Gulati
AAAP
--
--
Harjinder Singh Kaka Sran
ABAP
--
--
Sunny Bawa
JRSP
--
--
Balwant Singh Khalsa
HSS
--
--
Naresh Kumar
SAKP
--
--
Harmander Singh
BLSD
--
--
Sukhjit Singh
IND
--
--
Balkar Singh
INC
--
--
Sher Singh Ghubaya
IND
--
--
Sushil Kumar
IND
--
--
Satnam Singh Son Of Balwant Singh
IND
--
--
Satnam Singh Son Of Gurdeep Singh
RPOI (R)
--
--
Madan Lal
IND
--
--
Surjit Singh
IND
--
--
Kashmir Singh
IND
--
--
Pala Singh
IND
--
--
Parwinder Singh
IND
--
--
Jatinder Singh Thind
IND
--
--
Kuldeep Singh
SAD
--
--
Sukhbir Singh Badal
