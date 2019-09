Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has moved an application seeking the disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh assembly under the anti-defection law.

Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, was elected from the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in the 2017 state elections. He floated a new party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections on its symbol.

The application from the leader of the SP in the assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, has been received and a letter seeking Shivpal Yadav's reply has been issued, sources in the assembly said. Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit will take a decision on the matter after receiving Shivpal Yadav's reply, they said.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) spokesman C P Rai said before contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal Yadav had informed the speaker about his new party and he will say the same in the reply. Shivpal Yadav had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Firozabad seat.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.